Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $11.54 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $180.33 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.83 and its 200-day moving average is $172.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

