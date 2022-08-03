Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $11.61 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 179,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.13. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

