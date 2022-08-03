Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $11.93 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NVS stock opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $188.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

