Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $12.05 Million Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,794 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,641 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $213,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $5,302,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 960.6% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 76,798 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,661 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.6 %

RIO stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.94) to GBX 5,350 ($65.56) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($50.24) to GBX 4,300 ($52.69) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,086.67.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

