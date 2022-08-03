Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $12,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox Trading Down 1.0 %

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $143.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average is $145.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.