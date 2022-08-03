Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 12,509 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BGR. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 80,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGR opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

