Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 108,272 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,272 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
SLYG opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.