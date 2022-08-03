Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 11,735 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $4,800,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,624,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.98. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

