Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 152,871 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,871 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,488,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 240,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 225,220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after purchasing an additional 177,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 150,102 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,828,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $36.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

