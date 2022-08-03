Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 434 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

FRC stock opened at $159.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.33.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.