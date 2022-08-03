Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 556 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 313.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Insider Activity

First American Financial Price Performance

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FAF opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Stories

