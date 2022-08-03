Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 719 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after acquiring an additional 507,894 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 346,444 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,493,000 after acquiring an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,788,000 after acquiring an additional 278,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $27,585,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average is $80.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.58.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

