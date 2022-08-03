AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,429 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $21,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,785,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $987,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in AECOM by 1,251.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in AECOM by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AECOM by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Down 0.4 %

AECOM stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.