Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AEGXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. FIX downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of AEGXF opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

