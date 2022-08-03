Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Stock Rating Lowered by FIX

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by FIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$20.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AEGXF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Aecon Group stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

