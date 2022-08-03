Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.69, but opened at $40.30. Aerojet Rocketdyne shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 9,920 shares traded.

The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AJRD. TheStreet downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $506,905.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 58,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.46.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

