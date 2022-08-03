Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Up 32.0% in July

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Aftermath Silver Price Performance
AAGFF stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. Aftermath Silver has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
About Aftermath Silver
