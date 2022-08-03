AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $20,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AGCO by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,095,000 after acquiring an additional 91,406 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in AGCO by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,457 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in AGCO by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,211,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,955,000 after acquiring an additional 90,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in AGCO by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 878,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,881,000 after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.83.

AGCO stock opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

