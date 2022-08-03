Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $86.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.92. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.59.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.35. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.11.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

