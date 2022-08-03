Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 2,207 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 149.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,041,000 after acquiring an additional 262,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 591,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,801,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,414,000 after buying an additional 65,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,466,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH opened at $117.72 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.28.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

