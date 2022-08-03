Aigen Investment Management LP Has $526,000 Stock Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of MCW stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.

Insider Activity

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.17 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at $32,553,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $61,685.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,617,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $510,564. 71.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MCW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

