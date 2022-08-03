Aigen Investment Management LP Has $546,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 14,230.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 59,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 59,342 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,948,304 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,392,000 after buying an additional 298,716 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $15,534,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

