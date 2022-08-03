Aigen Investment Management LP Has $668,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,584 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 100,322 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.75 to $16.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.