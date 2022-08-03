Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $422,000 in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $2,885,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 47,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average of $85.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $119.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

