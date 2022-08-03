Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $451,000 in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,354,000 after purchasing an additional 157,627 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $2,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,334,000 after purchasing an additional 229,273 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Bankshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,879,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,178,000 after purchasing an additional 90,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UBSI shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

