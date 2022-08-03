Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $559,000 in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

