Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 52,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 52.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.40, for a total transaction of 1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 32,946,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total transaction of 81,738.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately 551,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.40, for a total value of 1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 32,946,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 677,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,429,991.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDR opened at 22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 17.42 and a 1 year high of 35.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 25.37. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,275.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. The firm had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. Citigroup raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 32.80.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

