Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 15,498 First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,498 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth about $1,170,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $399,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $399,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,026.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.13. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $46.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

