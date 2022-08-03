Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280,859 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 20.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

PG&E Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.22. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

