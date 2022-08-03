Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 475 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Service Co. International Price Performance

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of SCI opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

