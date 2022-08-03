Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 6,024 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.54 and a 200-day moving average of $311.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.