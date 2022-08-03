Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 76,499 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,499 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 407.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,057,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 848,858 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 184,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

