Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Primerica Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.54.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

