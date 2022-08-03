Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.37.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

