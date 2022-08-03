Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Update

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,743,600 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 14,216,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 217.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACDVF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Air Canada Trading Down 2.6 %

Air Canada stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Air Canada has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

