Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.50 Price Target by Analysts

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been given a €1.50 ($1.55) price target by research analysts at in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. ‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €1.90 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.13) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

AF stock opened at €1.42 ($1.46) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €3.10. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($7.09) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($15.10).

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

