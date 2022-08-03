Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €1.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €1.50 ($1.55) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

AF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.75) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.13) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. set a €1.50 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €1.90 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

EPA:AF opened at €1.42 ($1.46) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €3.10. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.09) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($15.10).

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

