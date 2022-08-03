Air Products and Chemicals (APD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q3 guidance at $2.55-$2.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $10.20-$10.40 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $244.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.84 and a 200 day moving average of $244.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

