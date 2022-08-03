Airbnb Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 59,117 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 22% compared to the average volume of 48,311 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.03.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,434 shares of company stock worth $62,540,295 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB opened at $116.34 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

