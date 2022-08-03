Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €28.00 by Berenberg Bank

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been given a €28.00 ($28.87) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.08) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. set a €27.00 ($27.84) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($27.84) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($26.80) target price on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Aixtron Stock Performance

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at €25.22 ($26.00) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 27.38. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €15.20 ($15.67) and a 12 month high of €27.99 ($28.86). The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.92.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

