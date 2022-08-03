Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 374.0 days.

Aker ASA Stock Performance

Aker ASA stock opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. Aker ASA has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $105.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69.

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provides solutions, products, and services to the energy industry; develops and delivers technologies to drilling market; holds oil reserves; and harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and product for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

