Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,581,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $434,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,100,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,953,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares in the company, valued at $18,581,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,395. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.