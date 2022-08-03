Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,801,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,054. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

