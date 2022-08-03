Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Update

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,281,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Allstar Health Brands Price Performance

Shares of Allstar Health Brands stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Allstar Health Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

Allstar Health Brands Company Profile

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

