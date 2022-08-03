AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.65. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $52.79.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.