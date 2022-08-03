Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,389 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $21,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,502 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.43%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

