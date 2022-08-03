American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104,770 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 254,827 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $20,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,676 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,871,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.75 to $16.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

