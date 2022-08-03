American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,407 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.59. The firm has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

