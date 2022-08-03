American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AMS opened at $2.34 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

