AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

ABC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.73.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ABC opened at $142.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,975,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.